Church shooter killed himself after vehicle chase, sheriff tells CBS
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 12:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Church shooter killed himself after vehicle chase, sheriff tells CBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The man who killed at least 26 people in a Baptist church in a rural Texas town on Sunday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CBS News in an interview on Monday morning.

Law enforcement officials investigate a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S. November 5, 2017. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS.

Tackitt said gunfire was exchanged between the gunman and two armed citizens during a vehicle chase after the shootings.

“There was some gunfire exchanged, I believe, on the roadway also, and then (the shooter’s vehicle) wrecked out,” said Tackitt. “At this time we believe that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after he wrecked out.”

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

