FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump expresses grief for victims of Texas mass shooting
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 12:43 AM / in a day

Trump expresses grief for victims of Texas mass shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, commenting on a mass shooting in Texas, said on Monday “you cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel” for the victims.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. and Japanese business leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump was speaking in Tokyo on the second day of a 12-day Asian swing expected to be dominated by North Korea and trade.

But the visit was overshadowed by the shooting in southeast Texas, where a gunman entered a small church and opened fire, killing at least 26 worshippers and wounding 20 others.

“Americans do what we do best, we pull together,” Trump said at the start of a meeting with business leaders. “We stand strong, ph so strong.” He added federal authorities would help Texas in the aftermath of the shooting and that all of America was praying to God.

reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.