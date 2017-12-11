France's TF1 in talks with Axel Springer for stake in lifestyle website

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s TF1 news channel said on Monday it was in exclusive talks with Germany’s Axel Springer to buy its 78.43 percent stake in aufeminin S.A., which runs a lifestyle website.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German publisher Axel Springer is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Berlin July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

The site covers news on topics such as fashion, beauty and healthcare.

“Whether or not an agreement will be reached by the negotiating parties as well as the terms of such an agreement will depend on the further progress of the discussions,” TF1 said. The TF1 group is controlled by Bouygues.

Axel Springer confirmed the talks.