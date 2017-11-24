FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PM reshuffles cabinet for the fifth time since coup
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 3:24 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Thai PM reshuffles cabinet for the fifth time since coup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has reshuffled his cabinet, a statement published in the Royal Gazette said on Friday, the fifth change in his administration since he took power in 2014.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends the opening session of the 20th ASEAN-JAPAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Prayuth, a former army chief, seized power in a bloodless May 2014 coup following months of street protests that led to the ousting of Prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her civilian government.

Prayuth switched or appointed 18 ministers, deputy ministers and deputy prime ministers, according to a list published in the Royal Gazette, which was endorsed by Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The highest-level changes include the country’s ministers of commerce, agriculture, energy, labour, and tourism.

It was not immediately clear what impact the reshuffle would have.

The reshuffle was to improve some ministerial positions for the benefit of the country’s administration, the statement said. The reshuffle follows the resignation of a labour minister.

The cabinet has 36 members, and the latest changes cut members from the army to nine, including Prayuth, from 12.

Laws passed by the government generally come into force after publication in the Royal Gazette, a public journal.

Prayuth last reshuffled his cabinet in December 2016 following one in August 2015 which was carried out to focus on Thailand’s troubled economy.

The junta has promised a general election in November 2018 to return Thailand to democracy.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanath, Pracha Hariraksapitak and Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.