Thyssen sees at least $1.2 billion in orders for E-car battery gear

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp sees potential factory gear orders of more than 1 billion euros (£0.8 billion) over the next decade due to an expected production boom of lithium-ion batteries for the car sector, it said on Friday.

Heinrich Hiesinger, Chief Executive of ThyssenKrupp AG, is seen in a driving simulator of an autonomous vehicle, at the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The German engineering and steel group said it expects lithium-ion batteries “to become the dominant electric vehicle propulsion technology”, according to presentation slides published during its capital market day.

Thyssenkrupp, a leader in assembly lines for automated car battery production, derives about a quarter of group sales from the auto industry, making it its single biggest customer group.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)