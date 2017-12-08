FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thyssen sees at least $1.2 billion in orders for E-car battery gear
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 8, 2017 / 10:47 AM / Updated a day ago

Thyssen sees at least $1.2 billion in orders for E-car battery gear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp sees potential factory gear orders of more than 1 billion euros (£0.8 billion) over the next decade due to an expected production boom of lithium-ion batteries for the car sector, it said on Friday.

Heinrich Hiesinger, Chief Executive of ThyssenKrupp AG, is seen in a driving simulator of an autonomous vehicle, at the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The German engineering and steel group said it expects lithium-ion batteries “to become the dominant electric vehicle propulsion technology”, according to presentation slides published during its capital market day.

Thyssenkrupp, a leader in assembly lines for automated car battery production, derives about a quarter of group sales from the auto industry, making it its single biggest customer group.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.