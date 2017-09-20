FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain calls for job reassurance in Thyssenkrupp, Tata deal
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in a month

Britain calls for job reassurance in Thyssenkrupp, Tata deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, leaves 10 Downing Street after a cabinet meeting, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and its trade unions called on Wednesday for Germany’s Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) and India’s Tata Steel (TISC.NS) to keep previous commitments to safeguard Welsh jobs when they merge their European steel operations.

The fate of Tata’s British businesses, including the UK’s largest steelworks at Port Talbot in Wales, has been uncertain since Tata Steel said more than a year ago it planned to sell the British assets following heavy losses.

The preliminary agreement struck on Wednesday would see a 50-50 joint venture to create the continent’s No.2 steelmaker.

In a joint statement, business minister Greg Clark and Roy Rickhuss, chair of the National Trade Union Steel Co-ordinating Committee said they welcomed the move “as long as commitments to safeguard jobs and extend blast furnace operations over the long term at Port Talbot were maintained”.

They also said they were seeking reassurances on the relining of the site’s second blast furnace.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.