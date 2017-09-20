FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thyssenkrupp CEO confident board will agree to Tata Steel deal
#Business News
September 20, 2017

Thyssenkrupp CEO confident board will agree to Tata Steel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Heinrich Hiesinger, chief executive of ThyssenKrupp AG addresses a news conference in Essen, Germany, September 20, 2017, on the Thyssenkrupp and Indian peer Tata Steel preliminary agreement to combine their European steel operations. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger is convinced he can win over labour representatives to back a planned merger of its European steel operations with those of Tata Steel (TISC.NS).

“I am confident that we will reach a favourable ultimate solution with the employee representatives that will also be backed by the entire Supervisory Board,” Hiesinger told reporters on Wednesday after the plans were unveiled.

Labour representatives hold half of the 20 seats on the group’s supervisory board.

The group’s works council has been fiercely opposed to the plans and only earlier this week signalled a willingness to consider the move if a range of conditions, including far-reaching guarantees to preserve jobs and plants, are met.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger

