Workers to vote on Thyssenkrupp steel jobs deal from mid-January
#Business News
December 22, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 4 days ago

Workers to vote on Thyssenkrupp steel jobs deal from mid-January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Steel workers will vote on a deal to protect steel jobs and sites at German industrial group Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) between Jan. 13 and Feb. 2, trade union IG Metall said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen close to the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

    The result of the vote will be published on Feb. 5, the union added.

    Workers late on Thursday struck a deal with Thyssenkrupp to secure steel plants and jobs, a big step towards a planned merger of the group’s European steel business with that of India’s Tata Steel (TISC.NS).

    Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims

