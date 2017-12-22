Workers to vote on Thyssenkrupp steel jobs deal from mid-January

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Steel workers will vote on a deal to protect steel jobs and sites at German industrial group Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) between Jan. 13 and Feb. 2, trade union IG Metall said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen close to the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

The result of the vote will be published on Feb. 5, the union added.

Workers late on Thursday struck a deal with Thyssenkrupp to secure steel plants and jobs, a big step towards a planned merger of the group’s European steel business with that of India’s Tata Steel (TISC.NS).

