FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top trade union demands guarantees in Thyssen-Tata steel JV
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Top trade union demands guarantees in Thyssen-Tata steel JV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - IG Metall, Germany’s largest trade union called on Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) management to provide guarantees for jobs, plants and future investments in relation to a planned European steel tie-up with Tata Steel (TISC.NS).

A man wears a helmet with glasses attached during a Thyssenkrupp steel workers protest rally in Bochum, Germany, September 22, 2017, against the planned combination of the group's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

In an information leaflet seen by Reuters, IG Metall said management had failed to address employees’ concerns about their future once the joint venture goes ahead next year.

“Until now, there have been lots of warm words instead of reliable information. Under these circumstances we cannot approve of this joint venture,” IG Metall said, adding it expected management to respond to its demands by Nov. 10.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel in September announced plans for a joint venture that would create Europe’s second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal (MT.AS). The merger will also result in up to 4,000 job cuts, although workers fear that will be the tip of the iceberg.

IG Metall also demands that Thyssenkrupp remains a long-term shareholder in the planned 50-50 joint venture and that crucial co-determination agreements will be safeguarded for the merged entity, to be headquartered in the Netherlands.

Labour representatives hold half of the 20 seats on Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board, and while a deal can still be pushed through without their consent, their approval could significantly smooth the transaction.

To appease workers a group of board members and labour representatives was set up shortly after the announcement.

“We take the demands of worker representatives very seriously. They create a basis for negotiations in the joint working group,” Thyssenkrupp board member Oliver Burkhard said in an e-mailed statement. “For us, this is an important further step.”

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.