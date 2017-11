NEW YORK (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) still thinks its $85.4 billion deal to buy media and entertainment company Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) will close, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is seen at a AT&T building in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

“As of this time, the timing of the close is uncertain,” CFO John Stephens told an investor conference in Barcelona, adding, “We continue to believe the transaction will close.”