New judge assigned to U.S. lawsuit against AT&T-Time Warner deal
#Business News
November 21, 2017 / 4:27 PM / a day ago

New judge assigned to U.S. lawsuit against AT&T-Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit aimed at stopping AT&T Inc (T.N) from buying movie and TV show provider Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) will be heard by District Court Judge Richard Leon, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

A screen shows the current price of Time Warner shares, above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Leon, who was nominated to the court by President George W. Bush, is no stranger to high-profile cases. In the 1990s, he worked on House of Representatives panels looking at the Iran-Contra affair and the Whitewater controversy.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Rigby

