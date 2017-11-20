FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T confident court will reject Justice Department challenge to Time Warner deal
November 20, 2017 / 9:32 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

AT&T confident court will reject Justice Department challenge to Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Monday it is confident a federal court reject the Justice Department’s expected challenge to its planned $85. 4 billion (£64.51 billion) acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).

FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo and communication equipment is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. on October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company’s general counsel, David McAtee, said the suit was “a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent.” He added in a statement that the company saw “no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently” than other vertical mergers.

