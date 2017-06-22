East Timor recaptures two inmates who escaped from Bali jail

DILI (Reuters) - Police in East Timor on Thursday captured two foreign inmates who escaped from a prison on the Indonesian island of Bali this week by crawling through a tunnel under the walls, the police chief said.

Police said they had captured Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said near a port area in the East Timor capital of Dili after the two had arrived on a motor boat from the Indonesia.

"The two Indonesian police fugitives were involved in money laundering and narcotics," East Timor police chief Julio da Costa Hornay told reporters.

"Indonesian police had provided information via an official letter to East Timor police to recapture them," he added.

Iliev and Said escaped from Bali's Kerobokan prison with two other inmates, Australian Shaun Edward Davidson and Malaysian Tee Kok King, on Sunday night by crawling through a 12 metre (39 foot) long tunnel.

Hornay said East Timor's attorney general's office would decide if the two would be sent back to Indonesia.