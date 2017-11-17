Vivendi's music unit UMG has a value of more than $40 billion, CEO says

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Vivendi (VIV.PA) deems that its music unit has a value of more than $40 billion (£30.3 billion), driven by the success of music streaming platforms such as Spotify, chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Asked about UMG’s valuation at the Morgan Stanley annual conference on Tech, Media and Telcoms, Puyfontaine said that he saw an estimate this week that valued the division at $40 billion.

“I wouldn’t put a number but I think that number is higher than the highest one that is currently expressed by the markets,” Puyfontaine said. When asked if he thought UMG was worth more than $40 billion, he said “yes”.