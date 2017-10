FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa (not in picture) at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Thursday it has been sued by another group of foreign investors, for 21.8 billion yen (£147 million), over its massive accounting scandal uncovered two years ago.

The Japanese company has now been sued for total damages of 139 billion yen since it first admitted to reporting inflated profits going back to 2008.