Seagate to give $1.25 billion of $18 billion deal to buy Toshiba chip unit

(Reuters) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX.O) said on Thursday it would contribute up to $1.25 billion (935.49 million pounds)towards the purchase of Toshiba Corp’s (6502.T) chip unit by a consortium led by Bain Capital LP.
Toshiba said earlier in the day it had signed an $18 billion deal to sell the unit to the group, overcoming a key - albeit not its last - hurdle as it scrambles for funds to stave off a potential delisting.
Seagate also said it expects to enter into a long-term supply agreement with the unit, Toshiba Memory Corp.
Besides Seagate, Bain’s consortium includes Apple Inc (AAPL.O), South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix (000660.KS), Dell Inc and Kingston Technology.
