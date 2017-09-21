FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Hynix says some key issues on Toshiba chip unit sale still need agreement
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 21, 2017 / 5:24 AM / a month ago

SK Hynix says some key issues on Toshiba chip unit sale still need agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS), part of the winning consortium for Toshiba Corp’s (6502.T) chip unit, said on Thursday that some key issues still needed to be agreed upon.

Toshiba said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell the prized unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and expectations of a formal signing on Thursday had been high.

“There are some key issues still to be agreed upon in the content approved by Toshiba’s board,” the South Korean chipmaker said in a regulatory filing, adding that it would continue with discussions.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.