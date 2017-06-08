Toshiba shares up after sources say it aims to name chip ops buyer on June 15

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan March 30, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp jumped on Thursday after people familiar with the matter said it aims to name a winner for its prized semiconductor business next week.

Toshiba was last up 3 percent at 278 yen (1.95 pounds) after earlier rising as high as 279.1 yen, its highest since January. The gains outpaced those of the broader Nikkei stock index, which was up 0.1 percent.

Sources told Reuters the choice has narrowed to one bid from U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd and U.S. tech fund Silver Lake and another from Toshiba chip partner Western Digital Corp and Japanese government-related investors.