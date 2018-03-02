Total expands in Libya with Waha stake buy from Marathon

LONDON (Reuters) - French energy company Total (TOTF.PA) said it acquired a 16.33 percent stake in Libya’s Waha concessions from Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) in a $450 million (327.06 million pounds) transaction.

The logo of Total oil company is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Waha Oil Company is a subsidiary of Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) and currently produces 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). That is expected to rise to 400,000 boe/d by the end of the decade, Total said.

“This acquisition is in line with Total’s strategy to reinforce its portfolio with high quality and low-technical cost assets whilst bolstering our historic strength in the Middle East and North Africa region,” Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.

Other Waha stakeholders include NOC with 59.18 percent, ConocoPhillips with 16.33 percent and Hess with 8.16 percent.

Total’s share of Libyan production stood at 31,500 boe/d in 2017 from its concessions in the offshore Al Jurf field and the onshore Sharara field.