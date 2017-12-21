FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK pensions lifeboat to back Toys 'R' Us UK restructuring
December 21, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 4 days ago

UK pensions lifeboat to back Toys 'R' Us UK restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s pensions lifeboat said it would vote in favour of Toys ‘R’ Us UK’s restructuring plan at a creditors meeting on Thursday after securing additional payments to the retailer’s pension fund.

A Toys "R" Us store is seen, in Hayes, Britain December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The move by the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) means the creditors’ vote on Toys ‘R’ Us UK’s Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) is likely to be passed, enabling the retailer to stave off administration.

The PPF said Toys ‘R’ Us UK had agreed to pay 9.8 million pounds into the pension plan.

Earlier this week the PPF said it would vote against the plan but changed its position after talks.

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
