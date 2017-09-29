Irish PM says seeking beef assurances on Mercosur trade

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland wants to ensure an EU free trade deal with the four South American countries of Mercosur does not damage its own beef industry and is raising the issue with the EU executive, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

Ireland is among 11 countries led by France which have written to the European Commission to voice concern about plans to open up farm trade with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, EU diplomats aid.

Varadkar told reporters on the sidelines of an EU summit in Tallinn that he would raise the matter personally in a meeting later on Friday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.