Irish PM says seeking beef assurances on Mercosur trade
September 29, 2017 / 9:19 AM / in 20 days

Irish PM says seeking beef assurances on Mercosur trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 host country candidates press conference - Royal Garden Hotel, London, Britain - September 25, 2017 Irish politician Leo Varadkar during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland wants to ensure an EU free trade deal with the four South American countries of Mercosur does not damage its own beef industry and is raising the issue with the EU executive, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

Ireland is among 11 countries led by France which have written to the European Commission to voice concern about plans to open up farm trade with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, EU diplomats aid.

Varadkar told reporters on the sidelines of an EU summit in Tallinn that he would raise the matter personally in a meeting later on Friday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek

