FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Autos
February 27, 2018 / 4:42 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Ford and GM to meet U.S. trade officials on Tuesday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will meet automakers Ford (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N) on Tuesday, two sources said, after a negotiator returned from NAFTA talks in Mexico for consultations about rules governing the thorny issue of regional content in cars.

    The officials from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office will not meet Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI), the two people briefed on the talks said. Fiat Chrysler met USTR officials last week.

    Jason Bernstein, the U.S. negotiator for matters relating to rules of origin, left the Mexican round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement to consult with USTR chief Robert Lighthizer about auto sector rules, Mexico’s chief negotiator said on Monday.

    Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.