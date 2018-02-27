Ford and GM to meet U.S. trade officials on Tuesday - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will meet automakers Ford (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N) on Tuesday, two sources said, after a negotiator returned from NAFTA talks in Mexico for consultations about rules governing the thorny issue of regional content in cars.

The officials from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office will not meet Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI), the two people briefed on the talks said. Fiat Chrysler met USTR officials last week.

Jason Bernstein, the U.S. negotiator for matters relating to rules of origin, left the Mexican round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement to consult with USTR chief Robert Lighthizer about auto sector rules, Mexico’s chief negotiator said on Monday.