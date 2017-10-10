FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico minister says ditching NAFTA would affect cooperation
October 10, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in 9 days

Mexico minister says ditching NAFTA would affect cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday that an end to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would be a breaking point in Mexican-U.S. relations and would affect bilateral cooperation in other areas.

Mexico is a key partner with the United States on fighting drug trafficking and stemming the tide of illegal immigration across the U.S. southern border, where there has been a spike in the number of Central Americans passing through Mexico.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

