Canada's Freeland says any steel, aluminium tariffs unacceptable

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canada would view any tariffs on steel or aluminium as unacceptable and will take appropriate measures to defend workers and industries if needed, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with her Mexican and U.S. counterparts at the end of a round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Freeland said some progress had been made on the more challenging issues in the renegotiation of the 1994 pact.