MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Monday said that negotiations to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement should pick up speed toward a conclusion.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo gestures while speaking during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Guajardo said negotiators were close to concluding “a number” of chapters in the pact as he spoke in Mexico City with officials from the United States and Canada at the end of the seventh round of negotiations.