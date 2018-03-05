FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Business News
March 5, 2018 / 10:05 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

U.S. trade envoy says tariffs are an incentive to get NAFTA deal done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed blanket tariffs on steel and aluminium imports are an “incentive” for Canada and Mexico to conclude a NAFTA trade deal with the United States, Trump’s trade envoy said on Monday after NAFTA negotiators ended the latest round of renegotiation talks.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer attends the 11th World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“I presented it as a positive thing,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters, adding: “It is my view that it’s an incentive to get a deal.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.