U.S. trade envoy says tariffs are an incentive to get NAFTA deal done

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed blanket tariffs on steel and aluminium imports are an “incentive” for Canada and Mexico to conclude a NAFTA trade deal with the United States, Trump’s trade envoy said on Monday after NAFTA negotiators ended the latest round of renegotiation talks.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer attends the 11th World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“I presented it as a positive thing,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters, adding: “It is my view that it’s an incentive to get a deal.”