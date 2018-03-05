No joint written statement after end of latest NAFTA talks - sources

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The latest round of talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement will conclude without a joint written statement from the United States, Canada and Mexico, like the last round, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are due to make separate statements to the media at a joint event later on Monday, the sources said.

The latest talks, which began in Mexico City last week, have been clouded by U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliation unless they are exempted.