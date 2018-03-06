Trump, Canada's Trudeau discussed trade, NAFTA in call - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, during a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, discussed trade and current negotiations in Mexico City on the North American Free Trade Agreement, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump on South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington, U.S., from Palm Beach, Florida, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“President Trump emphasized his commitment to a NAFTA agreement that was fair to all three countries, noting the current agreement leaves the United States with a trade deficit,” the statement said.