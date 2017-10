Trump says could envision trade deal with Canada without Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday tough negotiations were ahead on the North American Free Trade Agreement but a deal was possible and he would consider having a trade pact with Canada but not Mexico.

Trump, asked whether NAFTA was dead during an appearance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, said, “We’ll see what happens.”

In response to a question about whether he would consider a pact with Canada minus Mexico he said, “It’s possible we won’t be able to make a deal, and it’s possible that we will.”

“We’ll see if we can do the kind of changes that we need. We have to protect our workers, and in all fairness, the prime minister wants to protect Canada and his people also. It has to be fair to both countries.”