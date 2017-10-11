FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says could envision trade deal with Canada without Mexico
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 11, 2017 / 6:37 PM / in 7 days

Trump says could envision trade deal with Canada without Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday tough negotiations were ahead on the North American Free Trade Agreement but a deal was possible and he would consider having a trade pact with Canada but not Mexico.

Trump, asked whether NAFTA was dead during an appearance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, said, “We’ll see what happens.”

In response to a question about whether he would consider a pact with Canada minus Mexico he said, “It’s possible we won’t be able to make a deal, and it’s possible that we will.”

“We’ll see if we can do the kind of changes that we need. We have to protect our workers, and in all fairness, the prime minister wants to protect Canada and his people also. It has to be fair to both countries.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.