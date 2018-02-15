Treasury's Mnuchin says priority for U.S. to renegotiate NAFTA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was “cautiously hopeful” that the United States will be able to reach a deal with Canada and Mexico on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement, saying it was a priority for the Trump administration.

“I am cautiously hopeful that (U.S. Trade Representative) Ambassador Lighthizer will be negotiating this deal,” Mnuchin told the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade matters in the U.S. Congress.

“It is a major priority of ours to renegotiate the deal,” he added, declining to comment on consequences if the United States pulls out of talks.