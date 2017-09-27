U.S. trade envoy says Bombardier dispute with Canada does impact relations

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland (L) and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer leave after delivering statements at the close of the third round of NAFTA talks involving the United States, Mexico and Canada in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada raised its unhappiness over a U.S. decision to impose preliminary subsidies on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets during NAFTA talks on Wednesday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said, a day after the U.S. accused Canada of unfairly subsidizing the aircraft.

Asked whether the Bombardier (BBDb.TO) dispute could affect talks on modernizing NAFTA, Lighthizer told reporters: “I‘m not saying it doesn’t have an effect on relationships, it does, but not on this negotiation.”

The U.S. slapped preliminary anti-subsidy duties on Bombardier’s CSeries jets after rival Boeing Co accused Canada of unfairly subsidizing the aircraft, a move likely to strain trade relations between the neighbours.