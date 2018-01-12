U.S. FCC pauses review of Sinclair's plan to buy Tribune Media Co

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday that it was pausing its review of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s (SBGI.O) plan to buy Tribune Media Company (TRCO.N).

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The agency said that its review would entail evaluating Sinclair’s offer of divestitures, and that because the agency would need an opportunity “to fully review them,” it paused its informal 180-day transaction clock.

Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) is in talks to buy about 10 television stations from Sinclair as part of the divestiture, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.