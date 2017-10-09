Britain's Trinity Mirror sees better ad market, third quarter revenue falls 8 percent

LONDON (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror (TNI.L), publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid, said on Monday it was seeing signs of stronger demand for advertising in its national titles as a decline in like-for-like revenue improved slightly in the last quarter.

The company, which is in talks to buy rival titles from Northern & Shell, said group like-for-like revenue fell 8 percent in the third quarter, an improvement on the 9 percent decline in the first half.

“We are experiencing improving trends in nationally sourced print advertising revenues, though local advertising, particularly classified remain challenging and volatile,” the company said.