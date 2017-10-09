FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Trinity Mirror sees better ad market, third quarter revenue falls 8 percent
October 9, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 10 days ago

Britain's Trinity Mirror sees better ad market, third quarter revenue falls 8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror (TNI.L), publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid, said on Monday it was seeing signs of stronger demand for advertising in its national titles as a decline in like-for-like revenue improved slightly in the last quarter.

The company, which is in talks to buy rival titles from Northern & Shell, said group like-for-like revenue fell 8 percent in the third quarter, an improvement on the 9 percent decline in the first half.

“We are experiencing improving trends in nationally sourced print advertising revenues, though local advertising, particularly classified remain challenging and volatile,” the company said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

