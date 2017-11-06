Japan's Abe says time to exert maximum pressure on North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday it was time to exert maximum pressure on North Korea and he had agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump that China should play a bigger role in getting Pyongyang to give up its weapons programmes.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaking to reporters, he also said Japan supported Trump’s position that all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with North Korea. Trump is in Tokyo on the second-day of an Asian swing during which North Korea and trade are expected to top the agenda.