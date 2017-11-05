Trump says he spoke to Saudi King about Aramco, 'they will consider' using U.S. exchanges

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who arrived in Japan on Sunday, said he spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia about listing national oil company Saudi Aramco’s shares in New York and that “they will consider using U.S. exchanges”.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Japan from Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, U.S. November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The remarks were made aboard Air Force One en route to Japan, where Trump kicks off a 12-day Asian trip during which North Korea is expected to top the agenda in meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other leaders.