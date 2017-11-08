FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says will investigate if U.N. resolutions on North Korea contravened
#World News
November 8, 2017

China says will investigate if U.N. resolutions on North Korea contravened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said that China fully and strictly implements U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea and will investigate if there are activities that contravene resolutions.

China upholds resolving the North Korean nuclear issue via talks, ministry spokeswomen Hua Chunying added, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump will ask China to cut its financial links with North Korea and to abide by U.N. sanctions when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon from South Korea for a two-night stop in the Chinese capital as part of his marathon Asia tour.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Nick Macfie

