BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to address the North Korean issue, adding that China can fix the problem quickly and easily.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump, speaking at a business forum in Beijing, said he does not blame China for the trade deficit between their two countries.