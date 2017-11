BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believed “things will happen” on the ongoing North Korea crisis, following meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech as he and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Trump, during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, said he had tremendous meetings earlier on trade, North Korea and opioids and that there were only warm feelings towards China.