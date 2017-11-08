FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to ask China to cut financial links with North Korea - White House official
#World News
November 8, 2017 / 6:59 AM / a day ago

Trump to ask China to cut financial links with North Korea - White House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will ask China to cut its financial links with North Korea and to abide by U.N. sanctions when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One at Beijing, China, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon from South Korea for a two-night stop in the Chinese capital as part of his marathon Asia tour.

The U.S. president was undecided on whether to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism by the end of his trip, the official said, speaking to reporters on-board Air Force One.

Trump believes any talks with the North would require reducing threats, ending provocations and movement toward denuclearisation and that no deal can be achieved without denuclearisation, the official added.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
