Trump skips East Asia leaders Summit, sends Tillerson instead
November 14, 2017 / 7:39 AM / Updated a day ago

Trump skips East Asia leaders Summit, sends Tillerson instead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump left the Philippines on Tuesday without attending an annual East Asia Summit, due to delays in the schedule of the programme of meetings.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he delivered his prepared remarks during a lunch with the leaders instead.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would attend Tuesday’s summit in his place, a senior White House official said, adding the event was running too late.

The meetings in Manila were approximately 90 minutes behind schedule.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
