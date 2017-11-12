FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump - Being friends with North Korea's Kim is possible
November 12, 2017 / 4:30 AM / a day ago

Trump - Being friends with North Korea's Kim is possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it was possible he could be friends with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un one day and that it would be “very, very nice” but he was not sure that it would happen.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

Asked at a news conference in Vietnam if he could see himself being friends with Kim, Trump said: ”That might be a strange thing to happen but it’s a possibility.

“If it did happen it could be a good thing I can tell you for North Korea, but it could also be good for a lot of other places and be good for the rest the world,” Trump said.

“It could be something that could happen. I don’t know if it will but it would be very, very nice.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
