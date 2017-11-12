Trump arrives in Philippines for Asian leaders' summit

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippine capital Manila on Sunday to attend an annual gathering of leaders from East and Southeast Asian countries.

FILE PHOTO - US President Donald J. Trump waves goodbye from the door of the Air Force One plane before departing from Noi Bai international airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam 12 November 2017. REUTERS/Minh Hoang/Pool

Trump arrived from Vietnam, where he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, during which he delivered a strong message on trade and briefly met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Philippines will be the last leg of a tour that has also taken Trump to Japan, China and South Korea. Just hours before Trump’s arrival, Philippine riot police used water canon to prevent hundreds of anti-American protesters from reaching the U.S. embassy in Manila.