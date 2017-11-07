Trump calls for worldwide action against North Korea nuclear threat

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States is prepared to use the full range of military force to stop a North Korean attack, but said he was focussed on using “all available tools short of military action” to prevent conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in shake hands during a news conference at South Korea’s presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“North Korea is a worldwide threat that requires worldwide action,” he told reporters at a joint press conference with South Korea President Moon Jae-in.

The remarks came after the two leaders held formal talks at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, where Moon told Trump he hoped his visit would relieve some of South Koreans’ anxiety over North Korea and serve as a “turning point in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue”.