Trump to urge all nations to isolate North Korea's 'brutal regime' in South Korea speech
#World News
November 8, 2017 / 2:38 AM / a day ago

Trump to urge all nations to isolate North Korea's 'brutal regime' in South Korea speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will urge all countries to join forces to isolate “the brutal regime of North Korea” on Wednesday, saying the world cannot tolerate “the menace of a rogue regime” that threatens it with nuclear devastation.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the South Korean National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Today, I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for ALL civilized nations, when I say to the North: Do not underestimate us. AND DO NOT TRY US.,” according to excerpts of a speech Trump is set to deliver to South Korea’s parliament.

“We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated,” according to the excerpts. “All responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea - to deny it any form of support, supply, or acceptance.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Christine Kim; Writing by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
