FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump hails 'great' cooperation with South Korea, vows to address trade
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 7, 2017 / 5:16 AM / a day ago

Trump hails 'great' cooperation with South Korea, vows to address trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump praised cooperation with South Korea during a visit to a U.S. base there on Tuesday and said he planned to address trade issues in discussions with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets South Korea's General Kim Byeong-joo (L) and U.S. Army General Vincent Brooks (C) as he arrives to receive a briefing from military commanders at the U.S. Eighth Army Operation Command Center at U.S. military installation Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“There is great cooperation,” he said. “We have a terrific meeting scheduled on trade in a little while with President Moon and his representatives. And hopefully that will start working out and working out so that we create a lot of jobs in the United States which is one of the reasons that I‘m here.”

Moon met briefly with Trump before he toured the sprawling U.S. military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, which lies about 100 km (60 miles) from the border with reclusive North Korea.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.