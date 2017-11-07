North Korea will be 'front and centre' during talks in Seoul, says Trump

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s efforts to advance its nuclear arsenal will be “front and centre” during talks with South Korean officials, U.S. President Donald Trump said ahead of the bilateral meetings in Seoul on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in meet at South Korea’s presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In recent months, Trump has criticized South Korea President Moon Jae-in over his support for diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang – something the U.S. president once called “appeasement” – and has threatened to pull out of a free trade pact between the two countries.

Trump said the talks would also address trade issues, including South Korea’s acquisition of American defence equipment.