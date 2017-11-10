FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit of Asia-Pacific leaders
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 5:42 AM / a day ago

Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit of Asia-Pacific leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Vietnam on Friday for a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) nations, the fourth leg of his 12-day Asia trip.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

The White House has said Trump will set out a U.S. vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific region” in a speech in the beach resort of Danang.

Trump arrived from China, where he praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping as “highly respected” and Chinese media had declared the visit had set a “new blueprint” for handling U.S.-China relations and differences.

Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
